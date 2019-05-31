Piaggio rolls out the Aprilia Storm

By Express News Service

Italian two-wheeler manufacturer Piaggio on Thursday made an addition to its premium range of scooters sold in India with the launch of the Aprilia Storm, with a price tag of Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom New Delhi). The scooter boasts a 125 cc three-valve engine and comes in two distinct colours: matte yellow and matte red.

Commenting on the launch, Diego Graffi, managing director and CEO, Piaggio India said, “We are delighted to launch the long-awaited Aprilia Storm in India. Known for its undisputed racing heritage, Aprilia uses cutting-edge technology to design and create premium differentiated products for the youth of the country that reflect the true characters of brand Aprilia. “Storm has a dynamic exterior theme with vibrant colours, specially designed wide terrain tyres, 125 cc engine and customisation through accessories that makes it unique.”