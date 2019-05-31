Home Auto

Toyota begins bookings for Glanza hatchback

The Toyota Glanza is the result of a partnership signed between Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation to share technology and vehicle platforms with each other.

Published: 31st May 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Pre-bookings of Toyota’s new hatchback for the Indian market - Glanza - have begun in a few Toyota showrooms and sources say that the model, which is based on the popular Maruti Suzuki Baleno, is scheduled for launch on June 6. The event will see the Japanese automaker enter the premium hatchback segment in India. According to dealers, the Glanza may be pre-booked for a fee of Rs 10,000 at certain dealerships. 

The Toyota Glanza is the result of a partnership signed between Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation to share technology and vehicle platforms with each other. The new Glanza is expected to be largely similar to Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno, with a different grille design, separate badges and LED projector headlamps with DRLs. 

