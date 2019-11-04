The new Mercedes-Benz G350d, a cult offroader

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

The Mercedes-Benz G 350d is the first-ever diesel variant of the mighty G-Class to be offered in India. As part of the 40th birthday celebrations, the brand in celebrating with a more fuel-efficient model.



Powering the G 350d is the new Euro 6d-TEMP in-line 6-cylinder engine that displaces 2,925 cc and delivers a solid 286 horsepower and churns out a stonking 600 Nm of torque. The powerful diesel engine is paired with a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and is capable of going from 0-100 kmph in just 7.4 seconds.



Incidentally, the transmission boasts of extremely short shift times which is what allows this behemoth of an SUV to attain such speeds and do such a quick sprint. It also gets the legendary 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system with a low range off-road reduction gear to tackle extremely difficult terrain.



In its latest avatar, the G-Class boasts of a fine mix of off-roading ability and creature comforts that Mercedes-Benz products are known for.



The Mercedes-Benz G350d is priced at Rs 1.5 crore.