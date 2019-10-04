Citroen launches leasing service

By Express News Service

Automaker Citroen has launched a new leasing service for its customers in India through a program called ‘Citroen Lease’, in partnership with automotive leasing and fleet management company ALD Automotive.

“Leasing is one of the favourite ways to have a car across the world and in India, it is slated to grow at a rapid speed. Citroen lease will be available across the entire product line-up at an attractive monthly lease,” said Roland Bouchara, VP Citroen.