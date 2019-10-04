Citroen launches leasing service

Automaker Citroen has launched a new leasing service for its customers in India through a program called ‘Citroen Lease’, in partnership with automotive leasing and fleet management company ALD Automotive.
“Leasing is one of the favourite ways to have a car across the world and in India, it is slated to grow at a rapid speed. Citroen lease will be available across the entire product line-up at an attractive monthly lease,” said Roland Bouchara, VP Citroen.
Stay up to date on all the latest Auto news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)