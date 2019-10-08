Renewed zest:Datsun Go and Go+

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Datsun’s CVT variants for the Go and Go+ are for those looking for an affordable and convenient vehicle. These new models are fine small cars that offer good driving dynamics, thanks to the inbuilt 1.2-litre petrol engine.

New identity

The cars are paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) unit, which is rather refined and shifts seamlessly, and allows you to accelerate forward at a rather decent pace. If you are looking for that added zest, the new unit offers a ‘sport’ mode button on the shifter, which not only lowers the rubberband effect but allows you to accelerate even faster. The only grouse we have is that the shifter itself is a bit notchy.

Feature forward

The vehicles have been consistently revised and now boast better NVH levels, enhanced crash performance with front, side, roof and pedestrian protection reinforced. The cars come with dual airbags, anti-lock braking system with EBD and BA as well as Datsun’s Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) to enhance overall safety. Add to that, the machines get an engine immobiliser, reverse parking sensors, follow-me-home headlamps and speed sensing door locks.

Go is expected to retail close to Rs 5 lakh while the Go+ is expected at Rs 6 lakh.