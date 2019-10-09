Home Auto

New, elite corporate editions of Skoda Superb

The Superb DSG gets the 1.8 TSI petrol engine that delivers 180PS power and 250Nm torque.

Published: 09th October 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

From a design perspective, the Skoda Auto India’s new variants of Superb and Kodiaq look the same as the rest of the line-up. Both boast sporty contours, elegant lines and robustness. The chiselled hood, butterfly grille and chrome detailing remain part of the package, as do the LED DRLS.

The Corporate Editions get very neat interior trims that carry a touch of premium workmanship. You get a three-zone climate control, an Amundsen infotainment system, a 20.32cm touchscreen display to cater to all your connectivity needs that include SmartLink, MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Skoda’s BossConnect media command app is integrated to allow for occupants to easily access the radio, music or navigation from the rear seat.

Powering the new Kodiaq is the tried-and-tested 2.0 TDI unit that delivers 150PS power and 340Nm torque. It is available with a DSG transmission and 4x4 is standard. The Superb DSG gets the 1.8 TSI petrol engine that delivers 180PS power and 250Nm torque, while the diesel version gets the 2.0 TDI tuned to 177PS power and 350Nm torque. The Skoda Kodiaq Corporate Edition and the Superb (DSG) Corporate Edition are for  Rs 32.99 lakh and Rs 25.99 lakh.

