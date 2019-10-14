Manu Gour By

Express News Service

Renault India’s latest offering, the new KWID, sports an SUV-inspired front face. This includes a signature lighting with LED DRLs placed above the headlights which are now mounted low in the front bumper. The car also gets larger 14-inch alloys finished in volcano grey as well as skid plates to complete the look.

The cabin carries that same design element forward as you get a new sporty steering wheel, orange and white upholstery, an LED digital instrument cluster and a 20.32 cm touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution system that offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new variant will also be offered with the 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre SCe powertrains with manual and automated transmission options. Both engines are touted to be rather fuel-efficient as well.