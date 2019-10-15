Home Auto

A look at Maruti Suzuki’s S-Presso

It is a good looking vehicle that offers ample space and comes with quite a bit of equipment too.

Maruti Suzuki’s S-Presso

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

The entry-level small car market just got interesting with the introduction of Maruti Suzuki’s S-Presso mini SUV. It ushers in an element of style and premiumness that this segment hasn’t quite witnessed and it delivers in terms of performance as well. The model looks like the kid brother of the Vitara Brezza. It carries a squared-off look with a prominent front bumper, squared wheel arches, neat LED DRLs housed in the front bumper and neat looking rear end that is visually enhanced by the C-shaped taillights. The car also gets a nice flat bonnet and pronounced character lines along the body to give it a robust stance, despite its mini proportions.

Cabin chronicles
The first thing that grabs your attention is the upmarket dashboard. Not only does it carry a nice layered look, but it also houses a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system in a nice circular shape finished in chrome. It is reminiscent of the Mini Cooper; however, you can’t argue about how good it looks. In terms of space, the model proves to be quite a revelation as there is enough room for four adults to sit rather comfortably. The rear bench is surprisingly comfortable and you do get a small boot which can pack in a few bags for a nice weekend getaway.

Power perspective
Powering the machine is a 1.0-litre K10B engine that delivers 68 PS power and 90 Nm torque. The three-cylinder motor is BS 6 compliant and comes paired to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AGS (auto gear shift). It is a peppy little motor that suits the persona of the vehicle and even with four people onboard we find it to be rather zippy around town and more than capable while cruising down the highway. The bottom line is that it packs quite a punch and delivers on being extremely frugal as well with 20.5 kmpl fuel efficiency.

Our verdict
For an entry-level vehicle, the S-Presso is a revelation as it scores on all counts. It is a good looking vehicle that offers ample space and comes with quite a bit of equipment too. It is fun to drive, frugal and the 190 mm ground clearance means you can take it on a nice dirt path if you want to get that SUV feels. With the price starting from `3.69 lakh and going up to `4.91 lakh, the S-Presso is a fantastic deal. What’s more? Maruti Suzuki offers it with numerous accessories to add a bit more glamour to your purchase if required.

