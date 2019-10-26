Home Auto

Electric stallion: The new Bajaj Chetak

The model gets an electric motor that drives the rear wheel and runs on lithium-ion batteries with NCA cells that give it a range up to 75 km on a single charge. 

The new Bajaj Chetak is expected to be priced in the Rs 80,000-1,00,000 range.

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

Say hello to the Bajaj Chetak that comes with an all-electric powertrain. In terms of design, the new model carries a sleek modern look that is very Italian! Built on a rigid frame clad with sculpted sheet metal, the scooter boasts a robust build quality much like its predecessor. 

It has clean simple lines, however, the fine touches include horseshoe-shaped LED headlight with DRLs, sequential scrolling LED blinkers, a large LED digital console and a host of connected features that can be accessed via the Chetak App.

The model gets an electric motor that drives the rear wheel and runs on lithium-ion batteries with NCA cells that give it a range up to 75 km on a single charge. Incidentally, it can be charged using a standard household 5-15-amp electrical outlet.

The two-wheeler has two riding modes that include Eco and Sport. You also get a reverse assist mode to make it easy to push out of your driveway.

Set to launch in January 2020, the new Bajaj Chetak will be offered in six new colours. The new Bajaj Chetak is expected to be priced in the Rs 80,000-1,00,000 range.

