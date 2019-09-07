Home Auto

BMW 3 series: aggressive beemer

The BMW 320d Sport is priced at Rs 41.40 lakh, the 320d Luxury Line at Rs 46.90 lakh and the 330i M Sport at Rs 47.90 lakh.

BMW India launches its seventh generation 3 Series in India

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

The new 3 Series follows BMW’s latest design language that includes the large kidney grille and has those awesome looking dual LED projector headlights.

Strong character lines and contoured surfaces give the sports sedan an aggressive stance.

The cabin is larger and the interior sports premium quality material. The new version also has new technologies that include the BMW Virtual Assistant, BMW Gesture Control and Reverse Assistant. 

Under the hood, you get either the 2.0-litre diesel unit that delivers 190 bhp and 400 Nm torque or the 2.0-litre petrol engine that churns out 258 bhp and a torque of 400 Nm. Both are paired with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission and have multiple drive modes like Eco and Sport+.

The diesel version does the 0-100 kmph dash in 6.8 seconds while the petrol variant does it in 5.8 seconds. Safety features include dynamic stability control, cornering brake control, electric parking brake with auto hold, vehicle immobilizer, six airbags and the standard ABS with EBD.

