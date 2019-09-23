Home Auto

Land Rover Defender: Off-road ready

Published: 23rd September 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

The new Land Rover Defender. (YouTube screengrab)

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

The Land Rover Defender is a vehicle that has a legendary status. Few years ago, when the brand pulled the plug on this model, there was a lot of hue and cry. Soon a new Defender was announced. The iconic SUV that has been reimagined for the 21st century made its global debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show.
Updated design

The new variant has an immediately recognisable silhouette. It looks tough and ready to tackle any terrain. The minimal front and rear overhang for excellent approach and departure angles, helps maintain its pedigree as the ultimate off-roader. Built on the new D7x architecture, this version, like its predecessor will be offered in both 110 and 90 model configurations. 

In the hood
You get a permanent all-wheel drive with a twin-speed automatic gearbox. The model also gets a configurable surface response system and a class-leading 291mm ground clearance. Land Rover has kitted the vehicle out with an advanced Clearsight Ground View technology that allows the driver to see the area normally hidden behind the bonnet. You can choose from petrol and diesel engines, while a plug-in hybrid version is also in the pipeline. 

Smart tech
The British manufacturer has also designed the recent release to be a great daily vehicle for a family as well. It is touted to be rather comfortable and comes with a host of convenience features that includes classy upmarket interiors, a high-end infotainment system, and durable mats. You also get a neat kit containing a remote control electric winch, a rooftop tent and inflatable waterproof awnings.

The final word
Apart from the slew of variants – Defender, First Edition and Defender X – you can also opt for the S, SE and HSE specification packs. Like the original, there is a host of accessories on offer to allow you to customize your Defender.

Expected to launch in India in 2020, the Defender is said to be priced anywhere between Rs 70 lakh-Rs1 crore.

