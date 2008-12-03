BANGALORE: Indian IT seems to be hitting on the brakes harder with IT major Wipro putting a cap on recruitments. The twilight in the IT job market seems to have put the future of many aspirants in jeopardy. Earlier, Wipro technologies had asked many students, who were selected for engineering jobs, to work in their BPO division.

This is the first time in many years that Wipro has asked students who were originally offered IT jobs to join its BPO wing.

“We are providing them an option of a technical support role in our BPO division.

The objective is to let engineering graduates commence work without delay,” said Pradeep Bahirwani, vice-president, Talent Acquisition, Wipro Technologies at a press meet held here on Tuesday.

Bahirwani added that the employees would have an opportunity to move into the technologies business in 12-18 months based on business demand. “The annual compensation will remain unchanged as per the original offer letter and those not wishing to exercise this option would have to await their joining dates for the technologies division,” he added.

Uncertain wait

When questioned about how long that wait could, Bhairwani could not give any tentative dates. He said: “When business picks up, we will be taking these graduates on board.” Last year, Wipro had offered 13,500 jobs for students from more than 200 colleges, of whom, only 3,700 have been taken on board.

“The rest will have to wait,” he said.

It has offered jobs to another 8,000 students this year.

“Almost 95 per cent of the students to whom we offered the choice of joining our BPO wing have accepted the offer,” he said.

When asked if they would be required to work in night shifts, Bhairwani said that it was a part of the job.