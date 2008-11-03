MUMBAI: Activity at Indian factories fell to its lowest level in 3-½ years in October as the global financial crisis and slowing export demand hit the country's manufacturing sector, a survey showed on Monday.

The ABN AMRO Bank purchasing managers' index (PMI), based on a survey of 500 companies, slumped to a seasonally adjusted 52.2 in October, its lowest since the survey began in April 2005 and sharply below September's 57.3.

The survey was released after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised markets with a weekend cut in interest rates and reserve requirements to shore up flagging growth and ease tight cash conditions.

The RBI has now slashed 350 basis points off banks' cash reserve requirements and cut its main lending rate by 150 basis points since early October.

The deceleration in manufacturing activity for the second consecutive month showed a combination of tight cash conditions and slowing external demand was exacting a toll on factories and cemented concerns of a sharp slowdown in overall economic growth.

A reading above 50 signals expansion while a figure below 50 suggests contraction.

The PMI, compiled by UK-based Markit Group Ltd and sponsored by the Dutch bank, tracks changes in manufacturing business conditions by polling purchasing managers each month on output, new orders, employment and prices.

"The outlook for the manufacturing sector appears to be bleaker in the backdrop of tough local and global economic conditions," said ABN AMRO Bank N.V. senior economist Gaurav Kapur.

India's RBI last month lowered its growth projections for the year ending March to 7.5-8.0 percent from around 8.0 percent earlier and much below growth rates of at or above 9 percent for the past three fiscal years.

The output index fell to 54.1 from 61.7 in September and the new orders index dropped to 54.4 compared with 62.6 in September -- both at survey-history lows.

The export order index contracted for the first time in the survey's history, clocking in at 49.7 in October, compared with 53 in September as manufacturers blamed poor global financial and economic conditions.

Employment levels remained broadly stagnant at 50.1 in October compared with 51.3 in September and some firms reported cutting jobs due to lower demand in overseas markets.

The input price index eased to 51.1 in October, it lowest since April 2005, and lower than September's 57.8. The pace of output price increases slowed, with the index dropping to 50.8 in October from 54.6 in September.