CHENNAI: The Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IICCI), Chennai Regional Office and United Nations Industrial Development Organisation’s (UNIDO)-Consolidated Project for SME development (CPSMED) on Tuesday signed an agreement in the city.

“The agreement will promote Italian investment in the auto component, leather and footwear sector in the Chennai region,” said Chairman of IICCI, Chennai, Sauro Mezzetti. One of the chosen clusters in auto components is the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturer’s Association of about 150 to 200 members.

The project has three types of interventions for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) including cluster development and twinning.

This involves establishing relationships between clusters in India and similar ones in Italy for upgradation.

Secondly, MSMEs strapped for funds because of inability to provide collaterals to banks for availing credit are now assured of a mutual credit guarantee scheme. Under this, UNIDO sets up a technical association from among the cluster members with a corpus fund. The association then stands as guarantee for availing any bank loans by cluster members. Lastly, the UNIDO project will include investment and technology promotion in the clusters.

“The UNIDO project will be coordinated through IICCI and CII in Chennai.

It will promote the business interests of the cluster members and make them self-sufficient,” Chief Technical Adviser, CPSMED for India, Bruno Valanzuolo told to The New Indian Express.