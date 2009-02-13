CHENNAI: In view of the global economic meltdown which has affected the Indian export sector, the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) has asked the Government for an increase in drawback and Duty Entitlement Passbook Scheme rate.

“China has increased export VAT five times in the last four months covering 3,900 products including textiles, leather, light engineering products.

China has increased rates by 5 to 7 per cent whereas we reduced it by 2 to 3 per cent in September 2008. In order to mitigate the problem, the government should at least enhance the Drawback/DEPB rates by 3 to 5 percentage points across all sectors,” said President A Sakthivel.

Other demands include extension of the interest rate subvention scheme till December, 31, 2009, income tax (IT) exemption on export profits based on net foreign exchange, exporters are working on wafer thin margins and taxation of the profit leaves exporters with no money for modernization.