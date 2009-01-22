Reliance Q3 net falls 8.8%, beats forecast

MUMBAI: India's largest listed company, Reliance Industries Ltd, said its quarterly profit fell 8.8 percent, its first drop in three years, but beat forecasts as refining margins did not fall as much as expected.

The petrochemical and refining giant reported a net profit of 35.01 billion rupees ($713 million) for its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 38.37 billion rupees excluding one-off gains reported a year earlier.

A Reuters poll had forecast a net profit of 30.98 billion rupees.

The company is set to get an earnings boost when it starts pumping 30-40 million cubic metres of natural gas a day from its deep-sea fields off India's east coast in the second half of February.

Ahead of the results, shares in Reliance, which has a market value of around $36 billion, closed up 1.21 percent at 1,132.95 rupees in a Mumbai market that rose 0.4 percent.

The stock fell 37 percent in the December quarter, more than a 25 percent drop in the benchmark index and 33 percent loss in the sector index.

Ranbaxy posts Q4 loss vs profit year ago

NEW DELHI: Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, India's top drugmaker by sales, said on Thursday foreign exchange losses pushed the company into the red in the December quarter.

Ranbaxy, in which Japan's Daiichi Sankyo owns about 64 percent, said it posted a net loss of 6.8 billion rupees ($139 million), compared with a profit of 1.88 billion in the year-ago quarter.