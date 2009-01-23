MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex fell to its lowest close in two months on Friday, driven down by grim prospects for corporate earnings and fading hopes for a rate cut at next week's Reserve Bank policy review.

Growing risk aversion among foreign investors, who have pulled out nearly $1 billion this month after withdrawing more than $13 billion in 2008, added to the gloomy outlook and sent stocks down 7 percent on the week, the biggest fall in four weeks.

"There is disappointment on the earnings of large companies, and particularly on their outlook, which is not at all positive," said V.P. Chaturvedi, managing director at Tata Asset Management.

"If the March and June quarter earnings are also going to be bad, markets are not likely to recover in the short term," he said.

Energy giant Reliance Industries bucked the trend and rose 1.8 percent to 1,153.15 rupees on lower-than-expected drop in quarterly profit.

Financial stocks slipped ahead of earnings from top lenders State Bank of India and ICICI Bank on Saturday, amid concerns of rising bad debts in a slowing economy.

State Bank fell 4.3 percent to 1,041.75 rupees, ICICI dropped 3.7 percent to 364.30 rupees, while HDFC Bank lost 2.2 percent to 872.35 rupees.

A top economic adviser to the prime minister said there was scope to reduce rates to revive faltering growth, but the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was unlikely to act on Jan. 27 when it announces policy.

"I think given their previous behaviour RBI has always been cautious. Consequently, I will not be surprised if they don't cut," Suresh Tendulkar, chairman of the prime minister's Economic Advisory Council, told Reuters.

"But certainly they will give some indicative perceptions on Tuesday."

The benchmark BSE index dropped 1.58 percent, or 139.49 points, to 8,674.35, with 26 of its components falling. It lost 7 percent on the week, its biggest fall in four weeks.

Traders said a three-day weekend and the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts next week also weighed down stocks. The market is closed on Monday for India's Republic Day holiday.

Tata Steel fell 7.2 percent to 166.35 rupees on renewed worries about outlook after Japan's Nippon Steel, the world's No. 2 steelmaker, said it would double planned output cuts up to March in response to slowing demand.

Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India report quarterly earnings next week as also largest explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp.

Auto makers Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra are expected to post dismal earnings next week.

Technology shares fell on worries over the key US market after Microsoft posted disappointing earnings and proposed job cuts.

Largest outsourcer Tata Consultancy Services fell 2.1 percent to 485.70 rupees, Infosys Technologies lost 2.1 percent at 1,203.95 rupees and No. 3 Wipro <WIPR.BO> dropped 1.7 percent to 213.85 rupees.

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, the country's largest drugmaker majority-owned by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo, hit a 7-½ year low of 161 rupees after it posted a net loss for the second consecutive quarter, hit by forex and hedging losses, and problems in the US market.

It later recovered to close at 187.50 rupees up 0.8 percent.

In the broader market, declines led advances in the ratio of 2:1 on heavy volume of 331 million shares.

The 50-share Nifty shed 1.3 percent to 2,678.55.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Cipla rose 8 percent to 186.65 rupees after the drug maker reported a 5.7 rise in December quarter net profit, beating market expectation for a drop.

* Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 7.4 percent to 256.20 rupees after its quarterly profit dropped 64 percent.

MAIN TOP 3 BY VOLUME

* Satyam Computer Services on 111.4 million shares

* Unitech on 16.1 million shares

* Jaiprakash Associates on 9.5 million shares