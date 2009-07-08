NEW DELHI: A day after he presented the Union Budget for 2009-10 Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said that people were looking at the wrong place for details of disinvestment while suggesting that more announcements would follow on public sector sell-off.

“The Budget is not the document which can set forth the micro details for disinvestment,” Mukherjee said during the course of his first post budget interaction with India Inc.

“A single Budget cannot offer solutions to all our problems,” Mukherjee said adding that: “I have made it very clear that we intend to include the public in disinvestment programmes.” Mukherjee had said that his Government believed in selling the shares of state-run enterprises to the public at large, adding 51 percent equity will remain with the Government, especially in national banks and insurance companies.

Pranab was answering queries from the members of industry chambers — CII, FICCI and Assocham — on various aspects highlighted in the Union Budget 2009-10.

On the opposition to the implementation of Goods and Service Tax by April 2010, Mukherjee said he was aware that there was opposition to GST and for this he had met the state finance ministers and discussed the proposal and he would in his own way persuade the States to accept it. “The way VAT was introduced in the States, probably even GST will have to be enforced in a similar fashion,” he said Industrialists, during an interactive session, praised the Finance Minister for his allocation for rural development.

Sajjan Jindal, President Assocham said the Budget provides a critical stimulus for sustainable economic growth. “By increasing the disposable income in the hands of the common man and creating more employment in the rural areas, the consumer spending shall revive the ailing economy,” Jindal said.

Dispelling worries about high fiscal deficit, Mukherjee said it will be brought under control in the medium and long-term. “No doubt, I have taken a risk.” he said explaining that widest fiscal deficit, would help stimulate economic growth.

“The basic approach of the Budget was to support growth because the global recession is set to continue this year”.

He said the Government would work on reducing the deficit and bring it to 5.5 per cent of GDP in 2010-11 and 4 per cent following year.