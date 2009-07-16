NEW DELHI: The government will try to raise most of its record borrowing needs by the end of September to leave more room for private borrowers in the second half of the 2009/10 fiscal year, the finance secretary said on Wednesday.

Officials from the central bank and finance ministry will meet on Thursday, a day earlier than planned, to finalise the calendar for record gross market borrowing of 4.51 trillion rupees ($93 billion) in the 2009/10 fiscal year (April-March).

Markets were spooked last week when the borrowing target was raised by a quarter from 3.6 trillion rupees as the government looks to fund a deficit now seen widening to a 16-year high of 6.8 percent of gross domestic product.

"The market certainly has appetite today because there is lot of liquidity," Finance Secretary Ashok Chawla said. "Therefore, we are trying to borrow more directly at this stage."

Weekly auction sizes have ranged between 120 billion and 150 billion rupees since April, and Chawla said the size was unlikely to come down until September.

Bond dealers say that the market was comfortable with auctions of 150 billion rupees every week for now, as there was demand from banks for meeting their statutory liquidity reserve requirements and liquidity conditions were easy.

Chawla said the central bank would support much of the borrowing programme by buying bonds from the open market, as it has already been doing, to ensure adequate funds in the market.

PRIVATE DEMAND

The government's heavy borrowing needs have raised concerns that private borrowers could be crowded out of the market, as federal debt soaks up investors cash, and delay expansion plans.

Helping soothe nerves, the finance minister has said authorities might take more steps to make cheaper and adequate funds available to the private sector.

"We are conscious of the fact as economy revives, which we hope it will in the next three months or so, there will be demand for more borrowing by other players," Chawla said.

With government borrowing concentrated in the first half of 2009/10, Chawla said conditions for private borrowers should improve from October.

Earlier, Chawla told Reuters various ministries had been asked to submit proposals on stake sales in state-run firms by end of July so that the public offerings could be started.

The cash-strapped government is banking on stake sales and auction of third generation wireless spectrum (3G) to help fill the budget gap.