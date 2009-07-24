The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen in this May 2006 (File photo / Reuters)

MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex rose 1 percent on Friday, notching up its second straight weekly gain, as strong corporate earnings reinforced expectations for an economic rebound.

Maruti Suzuki raced to an all-time high, a day after the leading carmaker reported an unexpected 25 percent jump in quarterly profit on higher sales and lower raw material costs.

Top telecoms firm Bharti Airtel bounced 2.1 percent to 415.50 rupees as a two-for-one stock split took effect, after falling 1.1 percent the previous day following a drop in a key measure of growth although the company posted a forecast-beating 24 percent jump in quarterly profit.

No. 1 utility-vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra, top vehicle maker Tata Motors and outsourcer Infosys Technologies were among the other major gainers.

"Over the past few days, we are ar e seeing that global sentiment has improved, and the quarterly results have exceeded expectations," A.N. Sridhar, fund manager at Sahara Mutual Fund, said.

"Everyone thought the results will be better than the previous quarter, but no one expected them to be so much better."

The BSE index ended up 0.97 percent, or 147.92 points, at 15,378.96, with 23 stocks advancing, after falling as much as 0.4 percent and rising 1.2 percent at one stage.

Out of the 12 companies in the 30-share index that have reported results, 10 beat analysts estimates, and all but one posted higher quarterly earnings.

The benchmark rose 4.3 percent on the week, after jumping 9.2 percent last week, as efforts by governments around the world to pump trillions of dollars into corporate rescues and economic stimulus measures appeared to be bearing fruit and spurred a global equities rally.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp erased losses of as much as 1.8 percent and ended up 3.1 percent at 1,126.20 rupees, after the state-run explorer posted a fourth straight decline in quarterly profit, but beat estimates.

The BSE index has outperformed most other major benchmarks across the globe, soaring 91 percent from a 2009 low in early March. It is up 59.4 percent this year -- the fourth-best performance among major world benchmarks tracked by Reuters -- after plunging by more than half in 2008.

This has stoked concerns about rich valuations, but analysts say the slew of strong corporate results will spark further earnings upgrades and justify shares prices.

Though the market may consolidate in the short term, increasing signs of a recovery in the domestic as well as global economy keep long-term prospects bright, analysts said.

"The latest quarterly results have shown that most companies are exceeding analyst estimates, and this means the domestic economy is doing well," said Gopal Agrawal, head of equity at Mirae Asset Global Investment Management.

"So if there is a global revival, India will be much better off than others."

Maruti Suzuki shot to a record high of 1,397.50 rupees, before falling back to end up 6.4 percent at 1,377.85, extending gains for the week to 16.3 percent.

No. 2 IT-services firm Infosys firmed 2.2 percent to 2,003.35 rupees, while ONGC rose 3.1 percent to 1,126.20 rupees.

Mahindra & Mahindra climbed 3.6 percent to 830.85 rupees, while Tata Motors advanced 9.7 percent to 373.50 rupees.

The auto sector jumped 9.4 percent on the week.

Reliance Industries, India's largest listed firm with the most weight in the main index, fell 1.2 percent to 2,013.75 rupees ahead of its quarterly results. But the stock ended the week up 4.2 percent.

In the broader market, gainers led losers 2 to 1 on relatively heavy volume of 517.8 million shares.

The 50-share NSE index rose 1 percent to 4,568.55.

Asian shares were higher, with Japan's Nikkei rising 1.55 percent, while MSCI's measure of other Asian markets was up 0.6 percent.

At 1038 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent.

MAIN TOP 3 BY VOLUME

* Mahindra Satyam on 33.8 million shares

* Suzlon Energy on 32.7 million shares

* Unitech on 23 million shares

STOCKS THAT MOVED

* Ambuja Cements fell 2 percent to 95.05 rupees after the country's third-largest cement producer reported a 44 percent fall in quarterly net profit.

* Gujarat State Petronet Ltd rose 5.2 percent to 66.35 rupees after the state-run natural gas transporter's June-quarter net profit more than doubled.

Reuters