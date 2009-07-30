SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra Thursday rejected Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's resignation, which Omar had submitted Tuesday after the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) linked him to a 2006 prostitution racket.

The governor said there was no reason for the chief minister to resign after he got the matter probed by the union home ministry.

"The government has been informed that there is no basis for the chief minister to reign and as such he has asked Omar to continue vigorously discharging his duties," an official communique from the governor's house said.

Abdullah Tuesday submitted his resignation to Vohra, saying the allegations levelled against him by the PDP should be probed and if found true, the governor must immediately accept his resignation.

Giving him a clean chit, Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram had said the Central Bureau of Investigation had concluded the case and Abdullah's name "does not figure in the list of the 17 accused chargesheeted".