KOCHI: Zuari, K K Birla’s furniture section, has come out with special Onam package.

For the purchase of bedroom package, select wardrobe and cot, the company will give a mobile dresser, plasma cabinet and bedside table respectively for a price of extra one rupee.

During this season, the company is expecting a sale of Rs 3.5 crore from Kerala.

C M Suresh Kumar, vice-president (operations), told mediapersons here that Zuari furniture is manufactured with European ready-to-assemble technology at the Chennai plant.

The products are made from raw materials imported from France, Belgium, Germany and the UK.

Zuari offers sofas, wall units, TV stands, wardrobes, bedroom furniture, TV trolleys, office furniture, computer tables and utility furniture.