MUMBAI: The rupee bounced off early lows on Tuesday as exporters sold dollars on expectations the rupee had reached a near-term bottom, but stock market losses weighed on sentiment.

By 10:15 a.m. (0445 GMT) the partially convertible rupee was at 47.83/84 per dollar, 0.2 percent weaker than Monday's close of 47.72/73. In intraday trade on Monday, it fell to 48, its weakest since May 28, at which point it was down nearly 2 percent on the month.

Traders cited dollar selling by technology exporters as the reason for the rupee's bounce back from 47.95 touched in early deals. Ashtosh Raina, head of forex trading at HDFC Bank, said rupee trends would depend on the stock market.

In early deals, the benchmark stock index was down 0.8 percent, in line with weakness in regional equity markets on fears that a global economic recovery will take longer than expected.

Dealers said weakness in the dollar versus majors also helped the rupee and predicted a range of 47.80 to 48 for the day. The dollar index, a gauge of the U.S. unit's performance against six majors, was down 0.2 percent.

"If the rupee breaks 47.80 we could see 47.70, while on the topside if 48 is broken, the next resistance is at 48.10," a senior dealer at a private bank said.

However, shares are still up nearly 90 percent from a 2009 low in early March, largely driven by foreign funds who pumped around $7.8 billion into the market since mid-March.

The inflow has lifted the rupee more than 9 percent from record low of 52.2 on March 3.

One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were quoted at 47.94/48.04, weaker than the onshore spot rate.