BANGALORE: HCL Technologies CEO Vineet Nayar, arguably India’s most perceptive and candid IT captain, is battling a public relations disaster after reportedly calling American IT graduates “unemployable” and “too expensive to train”.

Vineet Nayar reportedly made these comments during a recent book launch in New York when he recalled an interaction with a US education officer, who wanted to know why HCL had not been hiring more in his state.

According to US media reports, Vineet Nayar reportedly said American IT graduates were “far less willing than students from developing economies like India, China and Brazil to master the boring details of tech process and methodology”, which constitutes the staple diet of Indian IT work.

American graduates, Vineet Nayar reportedly said, who enter the tech field ‘are preoccupied with conceiving the next big thing and getting rich’. “Americans are just too expensive to train,” the HCL CEO reportedly added.

Vineet Nayar’s reported comments have been roundly slammed by the US media for encouraging stereotypes.

Information Week Editor-in-Chief Rob Preston took offence and tried to guess how Indians would react to a similar provocation. “Stereotypes can carry grains of truth, but let’s move beyond sweeping generalizations,” Rob Preston urged Vineet Nayar.

Noted tech writer Ann All in IT Business Edge also suggested Vineet Nayar had indulged in stereotypes and noted that AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson had made similar remarks last year. “Unfortunately, Nayar will almost certainly get more negative ink than Stephenson because he hails from India, a country that many Americans believe is somehow ‘stealing’ US jobs,” she added.

A statement issued by HCL Technologies said, “We would like to clarify that comments made by Vineet Nayar have been perceived in the wrong light and spirit. The essence of his remark was to highlight that in this present environment the challenge of employability transcends geographical boundaries and is not unique to a specific country. The education investments across the world including India are not aligned with industry requirements, thus creating a demand and supply gap in talent.”