BANGALORE: Bharti Telesoft, which renamed itself as Comviva recently, has reportedly laid off about half of the estimated 170 employees in its m-Devices Jataayu software division.

Confirming the layoffs an official spokesperson of Comviva said, “The Mobile Device Solutions business unit’s activities are being scaled down as the overall addressable market is declining. This will have an impact on approximately 6% of employees in the company.” The spokesperson declined to confirm the total headcount of m-Devices Jataayu software division, but said the number of affected employees would be ‘under 80’.

Comviva, a value-added service provider for mobile operators, is owned by Bharti Enterprises, Sequoia Capital and Cisco. It acquired Jataayu, which developed WAP and mobile applications, in 2007.

Jataayu clientele featured prominent companies such as Samsung, Motorola, Microsoft, Lucent Technologies, Nortel Networks and HT C, besides many India mobile operators.

As the handset application business was expected to boom the acquisition was seen as strategic.

The server-side unit of Jataayu was integrated with Bharti Telesoft team, while the client-facing unit was reportedly retained as m-Devices Jataayu software, ‘for branding reasons’, an employee of the division said.