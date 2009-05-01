NEW DELHI: Hero Honda Motors Ltd (HHML) on Friday reported 29.5 per cent growth in sales during April at 3,70,575 units as against 2,86,252 in the same month last year.

"Our continuing sales performance once again underscores the success of our business model. We continue to lead the unit volume growth in the industry despite the adverse and challenging environment. This growth has been driven by our customer-focused approach and our strong brands," Hero Honda Motors Ltd Senior Vice-President (Marketing & Sales) Anil Dua said.

The company, however, did not provide the break-up of its motorcycle and scooter sales.

The growth in April sales comes close on the heels of a strong financial performance in the just concluded FY'09. It had reported 12 per cent growth in sales volumes in FY'09 with total turnover of Rs 12,356.88 crore, up 19.22 per cent over Rs 10,364.54 crore recorded last fiscal.