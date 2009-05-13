Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in this April 27, 2009 file photo. REUTERS

NEW YORK: The merger mania that has brought many small exchanges under the wing of huge mega-marts in recent years will go only so far, officials from a number of exchanges and trading venues said on Tuesday.

And if large, publicly owned exchanges become complacent or too focused on the pursuit of shareholder value versus their customers' interests, niche players can thrive, they said.

"You will always see strong, local sort of regional exchanges. I think if you run that business efficiently, you could always do that," Magnus Bocker, president of Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, said at the Reuters Exchanges and Trading Summit in New York.

Nasdaq OMX has been among the examples of a large exchange, the U.S. equities mart Nasdaq, expanding by bringing other exchanges under its wing.

In 2008, following the addition of OMX's cluster of northern European equity marts, it was the world's leading stock exchange by value of trades.

"A market economy will always see to it that you have strong niche players," Bocker said. "It could be a strong brand name in that local market, or being especially good at leveraging technology."

Participants at the summit represented exchanges ranging from CME Group, the world's biggest derivatives mart, to upstart Canadian stock trading venue Alpha Trading Systems, which hopes to go from zero to 40 percent of the country's equity market within a few years.

The CEO of Toronto-based Alpha, Jos Schmitt, said large exchanges tended to enter cycles of complacency that gave niche players a chance to thrive.

"You have your periods of mergers, your periods of innovation ... but when something becomes too big, it usually falls asleep and starts to look at the world in a monopolistic fashion," Schmitt said.

Joe Ratterman, the head of BATS Exchange, said at the summit that BATS could enter the U.S. options space within two years, after rising from obscurity at its June 2005 launch to be the fourth-largest U.S. equity market.

The United States already has seven equity options exchanges.

Gary Katz, chief executive of International Securities Exchange, the U.S. equity options exchange, mulled the potential for another competitor.

"We'll know that we've reached the right number of options exchanges when the last one in doesn't make money -- and that hasn't happened yet," Katz said. "I don't think that we will stop at seven exchanges."

Growth is the key ingredient for keeping multiple competitors in the game, said Nasdaq OMX's Bocker.

Like many summit participants Bocker was bullish on equity trading volume despite the huge dislocations from the financial market shocks of the past few years.

"When you have a market that continues to grow there will always be niche players. There will always be strong players that will find there the room to grow ... I think we will never start the morning saying, 'They might be dead in a few more months, so don't bother,'" Bocker said.