A labourer works outside the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai in this February 6, 2006 (File photo/Reuters)

MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex rebounded 3.3 percent on Wednesday, its biggest rise in more than three and a half months, supported by the government's assurance fiscal stimulus would be maintained and a world stocks rally.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said late on Tuesday the government will maintain its fiscal stimulus due to uncertainty arising from a poor monsoon and the global outlook, as data showed the summer crop could post a bigger-than-expected fall.

Energy giant Reliance Industries rose 5.5 percent to 1,920.65 rupees, erasing most of its 5.7 percent fall on Tuesday.

A legal dispute between billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and Reliance Natural Resources, controlled by younger brother Anil, was disrupted on Wednesday when a judge withdrew from a Supreme Court hearing, citing potential conflict of interest.

The 30-share BSE index closed up 3.29 percent, or 507.19 points, at 15,912.13, after falling 8.4 percent over the previous six sessions. Twenty-seven of its components gained.

Ved Prakash Chaturvedi, managing director of Tata Asset Management, said the market's slide over the past week was exaggerated was now responding to positive cues from overseas.

"Investors have entered at lower levels believing in the fundamental strength of our market," Deven Choksey, managing director and CEO of K.R. Choksey Shares.

Foreigners have moved more than $14 billion into Indian stocks since the start of January, helping the benchmark rise nearly 65 percent in 2009.

But, the index is down 9 percent from 17,493.17, its highest in 2009 which was set on Oct. 17.

Market participants are not sure of the direction.

"Whether the rise we saw today will sustain in the near term, is a question mark," Choksey said.

Software services companies rose on expectations of better growth outlook.

Second-largest software services exporter Infosys Technologies climbed 4.7 percent to 2,239.60 rupees while leader Tata Consultancy rose 3 percent to 625.85 rupees.

Infosys, is in a "sweet spot of growth", with banking financial services and insurance vertical leading the charge, JM Financial analyst Gopal Agarwal said in a note.

Engineering and construction firm Jaiprakash Associates rose 9.4 percent to 212.65 rupees after it said cement shipments in October rose 41.3 percent from a year earlier to 0.816 million tonnes.

In the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers in the ratio of 1.9:1.

The 50-share NSE index closed 3.2 percent higher at at 4,710.80.

STOCKS THAT MOVED

* Outsourcer Mahindra Satyam was up 4.2 percent at 103.15 rupees, after it said it would work with Swedish defence and aerospace firm Saab to develop applications and technology solutions in India for the defence and security market.

* Suzlon Energy extended its losses and closed 5.3 percent lower at 55.15 rupees, after the wind turbine maker said its September quarter loss widened and cut its full-year sales forecast due to order delays.

MAIN TOP 3 BY VOLUME

* Suzlon Energy on 32.7 million shares

* Unitech on 17.9 million shares

* Reliance Natural Resources on 10.6 million shares

Reuters