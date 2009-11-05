Home Business

Toyota seen forecasting smaller FY loss

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp is expected to reduce its annual loss forecast on Thursday as sales and cost-cutting exceed its plans, putting it on track to follow Japanese rivals into the black nex

Published: 05th November 2009 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2012 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

tayota2

A Toyota Motor Corp logo and the reflection of an earth-shaped balloon (File photo/ Reuters)

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp is expected to reduce its annual loss forecast on Thursday as sales and cost-cutting exceed its plans, putting it on track to follow Japanese rivals into the black next year.

Toyota, the world's biggest automaker by sales, will wrap up an earnings season dominated by rosier projections from Japanese automakers despite the damaging rise in the yen.

The industry has gotten a sales boost from government-backed incentives and drastic cost reductions to weather the worst economic crisis in generations.

On Wednesday, Toyota rattled the motor sports world by saying it has quit Formula One racing to put its annual budget of around $300 million to better use.

Toyota, until two years ago the world's most profitable automaker, is likely to be the only top Japanese carmaker to post a loss in the July-September quarter when it announces its results after the market closes on Thursday.

Even struggling U.S. rival Ford Motor Co reported a quarterly profit this week, defying Wall Street estimates as it seized market share from rivals General Motors Co and Chrysler.

Toyota is suffering from severe overcapacity after years of building new factories to meet demand before the financial crisis hit.

The stronger yen, which eats into profits made abroad, has dealt a double-blow because Toyota exports more than half of its vehicles built in Japan.

Toyota is expected to post an operating loss of 63 billion yen ($695 million) for the July-September quarter, according to the average forecast of five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the year to March, 22 analysts expect a loss of 293 billion yen, far better than Toyota's current forecast of 750 billion yen.

WORK ON CHINA

The second-quarter earnings would mark a huge improvement from the previous quarter's 194.9 billion yen loss, as Toyota gradually ramped up production in Japan, where demand for its Prius and other hybrid cars has shot up thanks to generous tax incentives.

But with the outlook for global demand uncertain next year as government stimulus measures run out, Toyota is aiming to boost manufacturing efficiencies to be able to break even using just 70 percent of its parent-only output capacity.

Analysts expect capacity utilisation to improve regardless, with Toyota exiting a 400,000 units-a-year factory in California that it had held jointly with GM.

On Wednesday, domestic rival Nissan Motor Co revised its annual outlook to a profit from a loss as soaring sales in China helped it grab a bigger slice of the fast-growing market.

While red-hot demand in China has been a boon for all brands, Toyota's sales growth there has lagged the overall market's due to a dearth of smaller models that qualify for Beijing's tax incentives introduced this year.

To better cater to local demand, Toyota plans to spend 30-40 billion yen ($330-440 million) to build a research and development centre in China as early as next year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The new facility, to be built on the outskirts of Shanghai, is part of the automaker's efforts to expand its business in China, which this year topped the United States as the world's biggest auto market, the Nikkei said.

Toyota said it was checking the report.

Shares of Toyota lost 2.7 percent during its second quarter, underperforming the main Nikkei average, which rose 1.8 percent.

Its shares were flat at 3,610 yen at the midday break, against the Nikkei's 1.2 percent fall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp