MUMBAI: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industry on Sunday questioned the sincerity of Anil Ambani's peace offer saying conduct of his group makes it difficult to believe if he had a real change of heart.

Welcoming Anil's statement to reach out his estranged elder brother Mukesh, RIL said in a statement that it hopes, "it is a positive change in the negative, calumnious and malafide campaign launched by Anil Ambani group against RIL.

"The campaign reached its nadir in recent months through a vicious series of advertisements unprecedented in India's corporate history," RIL said in a statement.

RIL sincerely hopes that any overture for rapprochement to end acrimony are sincere and in no way related to the ongoing hearing of the case in the Honorable Supreme Court.

Sadly, the conduct of R-ADAG so far makes it difficult for RIL to believe that Anil Ambani has had a real change of heart. For last many years, Anil Ambani has indulged in a malicious campaign against RIL and its chairman. The campaign reached its nadir in recent months through a vicious series of advertisements, unprecedented in India’s corporate history. RIL while denying all the false accusations has responded to this campaign with dignified silence.

What is both saddening and perplexing is that Anil Ambani has yet again sought to communicate to RIL and its Chairman through the public domain, whereas he could have easily contacted his elder brother directly. In order to demonstrate that his intentions behind the latest overture are bonafide, we urge Anil Ambani to put his sentiments into actions.

We can now only hope, that the deeds of Anil Ambani and his associates are reflective of the emotions expressed in the statement. In the last 48 hours itself, Anil Ambani & R-ADAG have made allegations against the Group and its directors which are not only untrue but increasingly hurtful. Hopefully this way of engagement shall also change.

On its part, both the RIL Chairman as also RIL have always wished him well and will continue to do so.

Finally, RIL welcomes this positive indicator and will not be found wanting in responding to them constructively."