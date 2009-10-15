NEW DELHI: Container Corp of India expects export/import transported volumes to rise 5 percent in the year to March 2010, its chairman said on Thursday, on increased activity as the economy improves.

Domestic volumes would rise 20 percent during the year, Rakesh Mehrotra told investors on a conference call.

In May, Mehrotra had told Reuters Concor's transported volumes in 2009/10 would rise 10-12 percent.

The state-run transporter on Wednesday reported a 9 percent decline in September quarter profit to 2.04 billion rupees. Income from operations rose to 9.60 billion rupees from 9.04 billion rupees a year ago.