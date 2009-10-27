MUMBAI: Tata Motors Ltd, India's largest vehicle maker said rising input costs would put its margins under pressure after it beat forecasts with a second-quarter profit of more than double over last year.

Higher volumes and sale prices, lower raw material costs, cost cuts and a lower foreign-exchange loss all helped boost its profit on vehicles sold in India and offset interest charges, which were up nearly 50 percent from a year earlier.

"We benefited from a drop in commodity prices last quarter, but prices are rising. That and component costs will exert pressure on margins going forward,' Chief Financial Officer C. Ramakrishnan told reporters.

Tata, which builds the Nano, the world's cheapest car, said on Monday that its margins had increased to 13.4 percent, up 580 basis points from a year ago. The results did not include its British-based luxury Jaguar and Land Rover units.

"The results have been very good. The huge increase in operating margin was due to the raw material costs going down," said Surjit Arora, auto analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher.

"Their core India operations are doing very well... their volumes will go up. So they should be able to ride out a rise in raw material costs. The only worry is their high interest costs."

Tata, which has about a 60 percent share of India's truck and bus market -- the world's fifth-biggest -- reported a net profit of 7.29 billion rupees ($156.4 million) for the quarter to September, up sharply from 3.47 billion rupees a year earlier and well ahead of a Reuters consensus forecast of 4.3 billion rupees.

Total income from Indian operations rose 13 percent to 79.79 billion rupees.

The company's foreign exchange loss was lower, at 150 million rupees compared with 2.45 billion rupees a year ago.

However, interest charges nearly doubled to 3 billion rupees from 1.5 billion year earlier.

CUTTING DEBT

After a dismal 2008/09, sales of vehicles are picking up in India with lower interest rates and improved consumer sentiment.

Industry-wide sales are expected to grow by double-digits in the year to end March -- one of the few bright spots in a global industry struggling to emerge from its worst ever downturn.

Tata said it expected better demand in the second half of 2009/10 for medium and heavy trucks, which have been lagging in growth in the auto sector, as economic activity picks up.

The growth of Tata Motors' car sales in the six months to September lagged leading car maker Maruti Suzuki and the Indian unit of South Korea's Hyundai Motors.

Maruti, in which Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp holds a 54.2 percent stake, on Saturday reported a 93 percent rise in its second quarter net profit but warned that margins could come under pressure from a rise in input costs.

Tata said it also expected its car sales would pick up, helped by its recently launched Manza sedan, and the Grande Punto from its joint venture with Fiat.

Tata Motors, which ended its first quarter to the end of June with a consolidated debt burden of 240 billion rupees, is trying to cut debt.

Tata Motor's standalone debt at the end September was 186 billion rupees. Its debt-to-equity ratio has fallen to 1.34 to 1 from 1.6 to 1 at the end of September after a fundraising issue earlier this month, CFO Ramakrishnan said.

Earlier this month, Tata Motors raised $750 million through a combination of Global Depositary Receipts and convertible bonds, which it would use to cut debt taken for last year's purchase of Jaguar and Land Rover from Ford Motor Co.

That debt would be paid off in the next two days, Ramakrishnan said.

Ahead of the results, shares in Tata Motors, which has a market value of $5.7 billion, closed up 1.9 percent at 539.35 rupees while the main index fell 0.4 percent.

Its shares more than doubled in the September quarter, outperforming a 18.2 percent rise in the main index and a 46.2 percent rise in the sector index.