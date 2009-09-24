CHENNAI: Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited (Chola MS), a joint venture between Murugappa Group and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance of Japan, on Wednesday launched Chola Protect 3600, a new complete car insurance protection plan, the first of its kind in India.

At the launch function, S S Gopalarathnam, Managing Director, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance, said that the new plan could be easily touted as India’s first packaged complete car protection policy for offering the maximum coverage and service to the customer.

``The motor insurance contributes 45 to 50 per cent of the total general insurance market and private cars form 40 per cent of the motor insurance pie. With the increasing income levels, the private car sales are on the rise and the market has been growing at 20 per cent in the last few years. So, it is appropriate to launch a value-added product in the market,’’ he noted.

The new plan also carried features like nil depreciation, reinstatement value in case of total loss, daily allowance during the car under repair, cover for loss of personal belongings, car key and driving licence loss.

CARE 24X7 (Chola Assistance for Roadside Emergencies) offered a bouquet of services like towing of vehicles from the accident site, fuel delivery, battery jump start, accommodation and travelling expenses due to immobilisation of theft of vehicle and many more.

“Chola MS has partnered with ‘India Assistance’, a subsidiary of Mapfre S A, a top roadside assistance service provider in Spain, Europe and Latin America, to offer Chola Assistance for Road Emergencies to the Chola Protect customers,’’ Gopalarathnam said.

He also said that Chola Protect would be available in four easy to choose plans with an affordable premium - Optima, Superior, Elite and 360 degree - through 7000 agents, new and used car dealers and the direct sales force available in 113 branches of Chola MS spread across the country.