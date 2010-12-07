NEW DELHI: As the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) held a stern warning to maintain transparency in tariffs, scheduled airlines choose to hit back at the Government for trying to cap airfare, asking the Centre to reduce taxes on aviation turbine fuel.

After its meeting with the CEOs of scheduled airlines on Monday, DGCA said, “In order to maintain transparency in tariff, all the scheduled domestic airlines have been directed to upload the route-wise tariff across its network in various fare categories commensurate with date of purchase on their respective websites...”

The Civil Aviation Ministry also asked the airlines to comply with the above direction by 5 PM on December 8.

But, airlines are in mood to accept the Government’s right to regulate air fares.

“There is no case of capping airfare in a liberalised environment. It is a function of demand and supply,” Vijay Mallya, promoter of Kingfisher told reporters on the sidelines of a Ficci conference. Mallya also asked the Centre to reduce tax on ATF so that the savings on taxation could be passed on to the consumers.