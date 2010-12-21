India, Indonesia to cooperate in tourism sector

NEW DELHI: India and Indonesia today agreed to develop a mechanism to expand tourism opportunities in the two countries.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on tourism cooperation was signed between the two countries at the Second Joint Working Group meeting here.

The First Joint Working Group meeting was held at Yogyakarta, Indonesia on August 27-28, 2009.

While the Indian delegation was headed by Tourism Secretary R H Khwaja, the Indonesian delegation was headed by Pak Wardiyatmo, the Secretary General, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Government of Indonesia.

Addressing the second Joint Working Group meeting, Khwaja said, "It is time for both India and Indonesia to identify areas of cooperation and explore new opportunities to expand tourism opportunities."

He favoured cooperation in the fields of research and development, education and training, promotion, investment, private sector cooperation and cooperation in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism.