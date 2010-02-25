NEW DELHI: Experts fear whether the promises made by Union Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee can be delivered or not.

“The Railway Budget 2010- 11 gets thumbs up on putting in place a Vision 2020 for setting up 1,000 km lines per year, a five-fold jump from the average of the last 50 years. Even if one assumes a 40-50 per cent delivery, it still means huge opportunities for companies in this space and transformation for Indian Railways” Amar Ambani -VP Research, India Infoline observed.

On slashing freight hike on food grains and kerosene Dharmakirti Joshi Director and Principal Economist with CRISIL, said every step counts to bring down inflation.

A Sakthivel, President, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) too welcomed the status quo on freight tariffs.

Acknowledging the various initiatives involving the private sector through the PPP route is a major step in the right direction, Ambani said new players with deep pockets may enter this segment in the medium term.

Pointing out that Rail Budget is full of good intent and vision, Jay Shankar, Chief Economist with Religare fears it may ultimately succumbs to politico-economic realities.

“Clarity on the nature of these PPPs would offer a better picture on order books of private companies,” Shankar said.

Mamata’s stress on the need to develop business proposals have enthused firms like Montreal- based Bombardier Inc.

and are keen to invest in projects such as the locomotive factory at Madhepura.

“These are significant long-term investments, which we see as very positive and we will bid,” said Rajeev Jyoti, president and managing director, Bombardier Transportation India Ltd told reporters here.

However Jyoti insist on the need for clarity on revenue sharing model.

But the announcement of a special drive for five long years to man all the 17,000 unmanned level crossings came for sharp criticism from experts.

“Even if half of the intended policy announcements are implemented and targets achieved, the IR could see a dramatic transformation from a colonial era rail transport company to a modern and technologically upgraded, passenger-friendly rail transport organization” adds Jay Shankar.

Manish Saigal, Executive Director & Head of Transport and Logistics, KPMG however warned limited success stories PPP in Indian Railways.

Further, the budget does not provide for any timelines to achieve these targets. One key challenge that the Ministry will face will be to mobilise both financial and operational resources to meet these targets. The Railway Budget has provided for the manuscript but its implementation would determine the achievability of Vision 2020.