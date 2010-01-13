MUMBAI: The government is considering a proposal to restrict mining in tribal areas by private sector companies, The Economic Times reported on Wednesday.

The proposal, part of a bill on India's mining sector, could impact investments of Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, Vale and Sesa Goa in the country as it would make mineral-rich areas out of bounds for private and foreign companies, the paper said.

"The new provision has been included in a revised draft to build proper safeguards for the tribal population affected by mining operations," an unnamed government official told the paper.

Indian regulations currently allow automatic foreign direct investment in most mining activities, but actual inflows have been only about $150 to $200 million so far, the paper said.

With about 85 billion tonnes of mineral reserves yet to be exploited, the paper said the government had set a target of increasing foreign investment to $20 billion over the next few years.