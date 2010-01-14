NEW DELHI: The wholesale price index rose 7.31 percent in December from a year earlier, driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Thursday.

It matched a median forecast of a 7.31 percent rise in a Reuters poll and was higher than previous month's annual rise of 4.78 percent.

In its October policy review, the Reserve Bank raised its WPI inflation projection for end-March 2010 to 6.5 percent, with an upside bias, from 5.0 percent earlier.

The wholesale price index is more closely watched than the consumer price index because it covers a higher number of products.