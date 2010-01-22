Favourable climate lures global manufacturers

BANGALORE: Imtex Forming 2010, a sixday trade exhibition showcasing forming technologies and solutions for the manufacturing industry was inaugurated by R Chidambaram, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Union Government here on Thursday. “Being Asia’s largest emerging market, India should look forward to improve the competitive strength of manufacturing sector in order to meet emerging global challenges,” Chidambaram said during his inaugural address.

“This expo brings together the users and the providers of technology, machinery and process from across the globe on a common platform to discuss applications, commercial issues and technology transfers thereby making India a competitive leader in the manufacturing industry,” he added.

Mitsuo Okamoto, President and CEO, Amada Company, Japan shared his perception about the Indian Market and said, “Global Manufacturers primarily took emerging markets as apt location for their low-cost operations. With enormous business opportunities and favorable government policies, more and more global manufacturers are attracted to these rapidly growing economies like India thereby locating higher-value activities in such markets.” Meanwhile, the IMTMA- Vinod Doshi Outstanding Entrepreneur Award in Machine Tools was given to Antony Rasquinha, MD of Electropneumatics and Hydraulics (India) Private Ltd (industry) for his entrepreneurial achievements in Machine Tools.