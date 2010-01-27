Investors joined a regional sell-off on concerns China's efforts to cool credit demand could hurt global recovery. (File photo)

MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex fell for a sixth session on Wednesday, sliding 2.9 percent to its lowest close in nearly 12 weeks, as investors joined a regional sell-off on concerns China's efforts to cool credit demand could hurt global recovery.

Financial stocks led the drop on caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy on Friday that is widely expected to tighten banks' reserve requirements.

The 30-share BSE index dropped 2.92 percent, its biggest one-day fall in nearly three months, and ended down 490.64 points at 16,289.82. Only one of its components closed in the green.

It posted the longest run of losses in nearly three months and matched a six-day slide to early November last year.

A.V. Srikanth, executive director of private wealth management at Anand Rathi Financial Services, said the market was catching up with falls in Europe and Asia since Tuesday, when the domestic bourse was closed for a holiday.

"We are bearing the brunt of yesterday's and today's decline in world stocks," he said. "People are also jittery before the RBI policy."

Global stock markets fell again on Wednesday as investors were worried about a monetary squeeze from central banks around the world and also the impact of tightening US banking regulation.

Foreign funds have pulled out $676 million from Indian equities in the last four sessions. They had moved in $17.5 billion in 2009 and powered a 81 percent rally in the main index.

Top lender State Bank of India fell as much as 5.7 percent as investors worried about its outlook and asset quality after it reported December quarter results on Monday evening.

State Bank said it expected steady loan growth for the full year but warned that surplus deposits and higher bad debt could impact profits in the March quarter.

"Though margin improvement was better than expected but increase in NPAs (non-performing assets), lower coverage and increase in duration risk remain overhangs on SBI's earnings, in our view," JPMorgan said in a note obtained by Reuters.

State Bank ended down 5.1 percent at 1,987.15 rupees, while rival ICICI Bank dropped nearly 5 percent to 790.20 rupees.

Metals makers fell as an appreciating dollar and on worry further policy tightening in China and proposed US bank regulations could stifle demand for metals.

Tata Steel, the world's eighth-largest steel maker by output, dropped 8.5 percent to 558.70 rupees while non-ferrous metals producer Sterlite Industries shed 4 percent to 770.05 rupees.

Aluminium maker Hindalco fell 5.7 percent to 150.10 rupees. Its December quarter net profit had dropped 22 percent and missed the street view.

Export-focused outsourcers declined on fears US President Barack Obama's plan to limit risk-taking by banks might hit their order flow.

Infosys Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services lost 1.6 percent each, while Wipro shed 5.8 percent.

Energy giant Reliance Industries, which has the highest weightage on the main index, closed 1.5 percent lower at 1,025.85 rupees.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, around 8 shares declined for every one share that gained on volume of 444 million shares, lower than last week's daily average of 534.4 million.

The 50-share NSE index closed down 3.1 percent at 4,853.10.

STOCKS THAT MOVED

* Top-listed realty DLF fell 7.8 percent to 317.05 rupees ahead of its December quarter results due after market hours.

* Leading consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever dropped 1.7 percent to 259.30 rupees. It had reported a 5.4 percent quarterly rise in net profit, helped by one-time property sales and the transfer of assets.

* Top utility vehicles and tractor maker Mahindra & Mahindra extended losses and closed 5.6 percent lower at 1,011.90 rupees. The company had said on Monday rising input costs and the possible end of stimulus spending could hurt its growth, even as it reported a near-tenfold rise in profit.

MAIN TOP 3 BY VOLUME

* Unitech on 13.4 million shares

* Suzlon Energy on 11.2 million shares

* Rashtriya Chemicals on 8.9 million shares

Reuters