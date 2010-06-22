Home Business

Asia stocks fall as yuan euphoria fades

HONG KONG: Asian stocks retreated on Tuesday as investors booked profits a day after China\'s weekend decision to give its currency more flexibility triggered a risk rally. China\'s move o

Published: 22nd June 2010 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

HONG KONG: Asian stocks retreated on Tuesday as investors booked profits a day after China's weekend decision to give its currency more flexibility triggered a risk rally.

China's move on the yuan had set off optimism that a stronger yuan would lift its purchasing power for foreign goods such as commodities, a boon to the global economy given the nation's vast appetite for raw materials.

But that euphoria was checked as investors took a more considered view on the impact the move would have on economic fundamentals.

&quot;The potential boost that might be given to consumption is likely to be subtracted from what will happen to exports,&quot; said Emil Wolter, head of regional strategy at Royal Bank of Scotland.

&quot;But the bottom line is that the market is making a huge deal of an insubstantial occurrence,&quot; he said, adding that the yuan move had triggered a rally because it came after stocks registered their worst May in 12 years and at a time when there were large short positions.

&quot;Sell in May and go away&quot; is an old stock market adage which refers to the seasonal weakness in shares.

Beijing set the mid-point for the yuan's daily trading range at a 5-year high on Tuesday, which gave the markets a brief respite from the selling but kept most indexes in the red.

On Tuesday, the MSCI index of Asia Pacific ex-Japan stocks was down 0.7 percent, hovering around the day's lows. Losses in technology and resources provided the main drag.

China's central bank set the yuan's daily mid-point at 6.7980 against the dollar on Tuesday, the highest level since the yuan's revaluation in July 2005, signalling it could allow the yuan to rise further.

Spot yuan rose to as high as 6.7900 in early trade, up 0.11 percent from the close on Monday, when it jumped 0.42 percent. But by mid-day it was down 0.17 percent.

Tuesday's fixing initially reignited demand for riskier currency trades, with the Australian dollar and the euro jumping to the day's high against the dollar. But that rise was short-lived and by noon the euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.2298.

The Australian dollar rose as high as $0.8834, up from around $0.8765 just before the mid-point was announced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp