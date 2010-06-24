CHENNAI: Chennai-based Shri Kailash Logistics Ltd on Wednesday opened its new Logistics Park initiative `Logicity’ at Oragadam in Chennai, which is going to be the first logistics park in south India. Spanning over a massive area of 30 acres, this ultra-modern logistics park will be providing the state-of-the-art supply chain solutions and seamless logistics advantage to all its clients across automotive, FMCG, retail and other industrial segments.

In phase one, the multi-model logistics park is being planned over an area of 30 acres with an initial investment of over Rs 120 crore. The phase two of the Logistics Park is to expand it to over 100 acres with further value-added services.

About the facility, Rajkumar, Vice-Chairman, Shri Kailash Logistics Ltd, said, “We are very proud about the launch of Logicity. Since Oragadam is emerging as a hub for supply chain and logistic services, our initiative Logicity will provide the key role of its development.’’ The park will be well connected with all the highways through the outer ring road in Chennai, thereby benefiting various players, manufacturers, C&F agents, etc. The park is also nearer to railway stations, sea and air ports, thus providing multimodal connectivity.

Indeed, Logicity is envisioned as world-class park that will cater to the specific needs of global players looking to set foot and expand their presence in the market. The park has been conceptualized and designed by the group in conjunction with BPS Global, a pioneer and international leader in infrastructure consultancy, having designed massive projects in China.