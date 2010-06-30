TOKYO: Japanese manufacturing activity declined in June for the first time in five months, offering further evidence that factory output is likely to moderate in the coming months.

The Nomura/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) also showed that new export orders, a leading indicator of Japanese exports, declined for the second straight month in June.

Growth in Japan's industrial production could slow in the second half of the year because a rapid recovery in exports is starting to moderate as global restocking of inventories runs its course, economists say.

A decline in shipments and a rise in inventories has also increased the chances that Japanese factory output will grow at a slower pace, economists say.

"Production will continue to expand at a slower pace," said Satoru Ogasawara, an economist at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.

"But we must pay attention to financial market turmoil. We need to watch if shipments slow at a faster rate than we have anticipated."

Japan's PMI index fell to a seasonally adjusted 53.9 in June from 54.7 the previous month, which was the highest in almost four years, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The index dropped for the first time in five months but remained above the 50 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for a 12th straight month.

The index for new export orders fell for the second consecutive month to 56.9 in June from 57.5 in May. The export orders index has also stayed above the 50 threshold for 13 months, suggesting external demand will continue to grow.

"The continued high level of new export orders suggests that exports will remain solid," said Minoru Nogimori, an economist at Nomura Securities.

"While some have been concerned about the impact on the Japanese economy of financial market disruption triggered by European fiscal troubles, so far that impact appears to have been small, and we expect the Japanese manufacturing sector to continue to improve for a while."

The output component of the PMI index declined to 55.9 from 57.2 in May, its first fall in three months. This was in line with government data on Tuesday showing Japan's industrial output fell 0.1 percent in May and shipments fell by the most in more than a year. [ID:nTOE6190AE]

Inventories in May also swelled by the most in almost six years. Economists say this suggests auto makers' output may be a bit weaker than expected, but the slowing pace of growth in overall output is proceeding more or less within expectations.

Manufacturing PMI indexes for the United States and Europe due on Thursday are also expected to show factory output growth in both economies is slowing slightly, according to Reuters polls.

Economists polled by Reuters raised their growth estimates for the fiscal year to next March, though they expect growth to slow from April-June as the effect of government stimulus fades and domestic demand remains weak due to a lacklustre jobs market.

Japanese wage earners' total cash earnings slipped 0.2 percent in May from a year earlier, marking the first decline in three months, the labour ministry said on Wednesday, in a sign of a slow recovery in wages after a slump last year.