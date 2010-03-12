WASHINGTON: India’s population of billionaires has just swelled — to 49 from 24 a year ago. And Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of $29 billion, is now Asia’s No. 1 and the world’s No.

4 billionaire, followed by another Indian, UK-based Lakshmi Mittal ($28.7 billion), in the fifth slot.

The Forbes List of Billionaires 2010 also reveals that for the first time in 16 years, a non-American tops the exclusive club with Mexican telecom tycoon Carlos Slim Helu ($53.5 billion) pipping the top two Americans to the post — Bill Gates ($53 billion) and Warren Buffett ($47 billion).

Booming Asia has largely contributed to the overall surge in the number of billionaires after a year of global economic meltdown. The world’s billionaires tally now stands at 1,011, up from 793 a year ago. Asia accounts for as many as 62 of the year’s 97 newlyminted billionaires.

Asia’s billionaires now have a combined worth of $729 billion, up from $357 billion a year ago, while the wealth of their US peers jumped by a relatively modest 18 per cent.

Even so, there is no mistaking the overall American dominance of the list. As many as 403 of the billionaires are still from the US, the number being up by more than 40 over the past year.

China may have emerged as the world’s No. 2 in terms of its number of billionaires, but with a tally of 64 it is still worlds away from the US’s. Russia is third with 62 billionaires.

If the resurgence of billionaires is any index of revival, the global economy may have clearly rebounded after the 2008-09 collapse. As Forbes’ senior editor Matthew Miller put it, “The number of billionaires a country has is a leading indicator in how the country will fare in the coming year.” Mukesh Ambani has advanced to the fourth place from the seventh last year after his net worth increased almost 50 per cent to $29 billion, Forbes said.

Trailing him closely was steel magnate Mittal, whose wealth also rose by almost 50 per cent to $28.7 billion.

Among the other Indians in the billionaires club are: Azim Premji (28th on the list with $17 billion), Anil Ambani (36th with $13.7 billion), Shashi and Ravi Ruia (40th with $13 billion), Savitri Jindal (44th with $12.2 billion), Kusha Pal Singh (74th with $9 billion), and Kumar Birla (86th with $7.9 billion) and Sunil Mittal (87th with $7.8 billion).