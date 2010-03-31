IT sector asked to alter work timings

HYDERABAD: IT and ITES employees residing in curfew-imposed areas may have to stay put in office for extra hours, until the situation stabilizes.

In a bid to avoid disruption of mission critical and round-the-clock services due to curfew, the State Government has issued a blanket advisory to the IT and ITES sector, asking them to pre or postpone work timings by couple of hours, particularly for those employees working on night shifts.

“We have issued an advisory to IT and ITES companies asking their employees to report to office couple of hours in advance than their regular check-in time to ensure safety,” Shawket Hussain, Assistant Director (IT Promotion), Department of IT & Communications, told Express.

In the wake of frequent agitations, the State Government has also decided to classify the IT and ITES sector as emergency services and provide the status of an essential service under the Andhra Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act.

Meanwhile, the City police, is issuing special ID cards besides giving curfew passes for office cabs.