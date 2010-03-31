Home Business

IT sector asked to alter work timings

HYDERABAD: IT and ITES employees residing in curfew-imposed areas may have to stay put in office for extra hours, until the situation stabilizes. In a bid to avoid disruption of mission

Published: 31st March 2010 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD: IT and ITES employees residing in curfew-imposed areas may have to stay put in office for extra hours, until the situation stabilizes.

In a bid to avoid disruption of mission critical and round-the-clock services due to curfew, the State Government has issued a blanket advisory to the IT and ITES sector, asking them to pre or postpone work timings by couple of hours, particularly for those employees working on night shifts.

“We have issued an advisory to IT and ITES companies asking their employees to report to office couple of hours in advance than their regular check-in time to ensure safety,” Shawket Hussain, Assistant Director (IT Promotion), Department of IT & Communications, told Express.

In the wake of frequent agitations, the State Government has also decided to classify the IT and ITES sector as emergency services and provide the status of an essential service under the Andhra Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act.

Meanwhile, the City police, is issuing special ID cards besides giving curfew passes for office cabs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp