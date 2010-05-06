Home Business

Savitri Jindal on world's richest mothers list

Asia\'s richest woman, head of the Jindal steel empire, is listed in Forbes\' list of seventy billionaire moms.

Published: 06th May 2010 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

savitri_jindal_gov

Savitri Jindal will celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday as one of the world's billionaires. (Photo courtesy Haryana government website)

NEW YORK: Having children isn't a barrier to making a billion dollars as eight women on a new list of the world's richest mothers showed.

The list compiled by Forbes.com reveals the 70 women around the globe, including Asia's richest woman Savitri Jindal, who will celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday as billionaires.

Christy Walton, the widow of John Walton who was the son of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton, tops the list with $22.5 billion.

She is followed by Liliane Bettencourt, 87, of France, whose father founded the cosmetic giant L'Oreal and Birgit Rausing, the 86-year-old widow of the Swedish creator of packaging giant Tetra Laval.

Jindal, the widow of the founder of steel and power conglomerate OP Jindal Group, has nine children, the most of any woman billionaire.

Of the 70 billionaire moms, only eight built their vast fortunes on their own, compared to 555 self-made billionaires who are fathers, according to Forbes.com.

Margaret Whitman, 53, known as Meg, built her fortune of $1.3 billion as the former CEO of online auction house eBay Inc. The mother of two sons is now a candidate to replace California's Republican Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

&quot;For Whitman, motherhood was not a deterrent to her success, but an aid,&quot; Forbes said on its website.

Other self-made millionaires on the list include Rosalia Mera, who along with her former husband launched the Spanish clothing firm Zara, Doris Fisher of the clothing giant The Gap and Guiliana Benetton of the Italian firm Benetton.

Writer JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books, also made the list of self-made billionaires along with Elena Baturina of Russia, who made her fortune in construction and Zhang Xin, the CEO the Chinese property development company SOHO China and Yan Cheung, who runs Nine Dragons, which makes paperboard.

The full list can be found here

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp