Hinduja Group acquires KBC group’s private bank

CHENNAI: KBC Group (KBC) has reached an agreement with the Hinduja Group for the sale of its dedicated private banking subsidiary KBL European Private Bankers (KBL epb) for a total consideration of euro 1.350 billion.

The Hinduja Group is a diversified international business that has been in the banking business since 1914 and is present in the sector through Hinduja Bank Switzerland and IndusInd Bank in India. The Hinduja Group intends to grow KBL epb internationally by using the Group’s business interests in more than 100 countries.

KBL epb is one of Europe’s largest onshore private banking groups with affiliated local banks in 55 locations across 10 European countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland and the UK. At the end of 2009, KBL epb had assets under management of EUR 47 billion, assets under custody of EUR 37 billion and through a 52.7 per cent stake in EFA, assets under administration of euro 103 billion.