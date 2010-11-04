HYDERABAD: Pegasystems Inc., a Business Process Management (BPM) solutions provider, said it was aiming to be a $1 billion company by 2013. The company, which has earmarked investment of $200 million in five years, said it would double headcount from the existing 365 to more than 700 in the next two years.

“Currently, the Indian facility undertakes research & development activities, customer support and framework solutions. Going further, we hope to start professional services and sales by next year,” said Suman Reddy Eadunuri, Vice President & Managing Director, Pegasystems Worldwide India Pvt. Ltd.

He added that the company would look at exploring business development options in India during the second quarter of 2011 and was considering setting up a sales team in Mumbai.