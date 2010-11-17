NEW DELHI: The Agriculture Ministry has agreed to give financial support to Nafed in order to bail out the agri-cooperative from liquidity crunch following financial irregularities.

"The Agriculture Ministry has accepted the financial restructuring package of Nafed. The matter will be placed before the Finance Ministry and then to Cabinet," Nafed Managing Director Sanjeev Chopra said.

In August, Nafed had agreed to all the conditions of the Agriculture Ministry, including sale of 51 per cent equity to the government in lieu of a Rs 1,200 crore bail-out package.

Nafed had suffered bad debt of Rs 1,600 crore because of default in unsecured loans to the tune of Rs 3,900 crore that it provided to 62 companies under tie-up businesses.