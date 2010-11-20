HYDERABAD: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) on Friday spared the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), a few blushes, stating that there were no violations pertaining to transfer of profits among its various schemes.

The regulator earlier said it would launch an investigation into the books of LIC for the financial period 2009-10 as it found a deficit of about `14,000 crore in one account covering annuity policies that offered high assured returns.

“The actual cash disparity could be in the order of `300-400 crore per year. The LIC generates a lot of surplus and this surplus, very technically belongs to the shareholder, which is used to meet the shorftall... So at the moment it is not a cause of concern,” said J Hari Narayan, Chairman, IRDA.

Speaking to the media after the IIRM convocation ceremony, he said, these figures are exposed in their (LIC’s) accounts and are part of their NPA (which is about 0.75 per cent of the total asset base). “There is no need for anxiety on this one,” he said.

Earlier, LIC had said that it has submitted to IRDA about the notional loss of `14,000 crore that was incurred under three of its annuity schemes — Jeevan Dhara, Jeevan Suraksha and Jeevan Akshay. “The ‘deficit’ is only a notional actuarially estimated figure pertaining to a period of over 20 years, as different from a financial deficit or an investment loss.”

LIC further said the valuation deficit has been provided for on a year-on-year basis, at the time of actuarial valuations. To this, IRDA had said it would initiate enquiry into the books of LIC pertaining 2009-10.

“An actuarial shortage means they will project the gap between the liabilities and assets assuming a certain pattern of liability and assuming a certain generation of income from the investments made,” Hari Narayan said.